The Namak Store Cafe: Three event spaces under one roof

BENGALURU: Set up on June 16, this startup cafe brings fashion, food and events all under one roof. The idea of setting up this three-in-one space dawned on the owner of The Namak Store Cafe, Debasis Chakraborty, when he was consulting for a tech incubation company. He realised, if tech companies can be incubated, mentored and eventually scaled upon, then why can't micro brands, women-driven businesses be given an incubation platform. He wondered why should they miss out the opportunity to scale, to be mentored or invested upon if they have the capability to bring innovation and These questions drove him to set up the startup -The Namak Store Cafe.

This cafe gives space to lifestyle startups, by providing a retail platform for their products. As Debasis puts it, "We give a retail platform to brands at their juvenile stage thus creating three distinct values for them: creating commerce for them, providing a platform to test their product with real-time customer feedback, and providing a retail address which normally comes with a premium."

In order to achieve this, he wanted to create an 'engagement model, where customers are given multiple reasons to visit the store'. Debasis says, "Reasons could be shopping, eating or just watching events. Thus we came up with the concept of fashion, food and events under one roof. We have events every weekend for different segments of the society, from kids to aged people and even special kids. We have food which goes well with most of the people and we have fashion which caters to most of the walk-ins. Performers at our events are also budding talent and those who are looking for a platform."

Conducting their 16th event in under a month's time, the cafe owner claims, "We are probably the only store in Bengaluru which brings all the three entertainment spaces under one roof."

Shruti Rao, who works as a RJ also took part in an open mic poetry event. She says this was the first time she participated in such an event, and a space like this, not only provides a platform, but also the confidence to those who want to try out their talent. "There were a lot of first-timers at the event. What Namak Cafe is doing, is great for anyone who wants to try out poetry recitation or even writing," adds Shruti.

Google makes it easier to find data

When it comes to text, videos or images, millions of people around the world rely on Google Search to get relevant results. Now Google has identified ways to make the results of even tabular data search more relevant. The importance of data journalism is on a rise across news organisations and data tables are often the most useful format for them. News organisations that publish data in the form of tables can add additional structured data to make the dataset parts of the page easier to identify for use in relevant Search features.