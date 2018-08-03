Home Cities Bengaluru

Attempts to shift Aero India from Bengaluru to Uttar Pradesh: CM Kumaraswamy confident of retaining

The biennial air show, which Bengaluru has been hosting since 1996 has grown over the years and it is now considered as one of the most prestigious events of its kind in Asia.

Published: 03rd August 2018 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Centre is mulling over shifting the prestigious aerospace exhibition from Bengaluru to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday maintained that Aero India 2019 will be held in Bengaluru.

"I have no information about the event being moved out of Bengaluru to Lucknow," the CM said while reacting to The New Indian Express report on Centre's plans to shift the show out of Bengaluru.

"Such reports were in the air in the past too. The show will remain with Bengaluru this time as well," the CM added.

Reacting to TNIE report, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara accused the Centre of attempting to end Bengaluru's dominance in the defence sector. "Plan to snatch Aero India Show away from Bengaluru in favour of Lucknow is very unfortunate. We have been conducting it successfully since 1996," the DyCM stated.

He said the move comes after Bengaluru defense PSU HAL was snubbed for Rafael deal. "Centre seems to be keen on ending Bengaluru's dominance in the defence sector," the DyCM tweeted.

The biennial air show, which Bengaluru has been hosting since 1996 has grown over the years and it is now considered as one of the most prestigious events of its kind in Asia.

A number of foreign and domestic defence sector firms display their products including fighter jets and helicopters at the event at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru.Ends

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aero India 2019 shifting to Uttar Pradesh aerospace exhibition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release