Attempts to shift Aero India from Bengaluru to Uttar Pradesh: CM Kumaraswamy confident of retaining

BENGALURU: Even as the Centre is mulling over shifting the prestigious aerospace exhibition from Bengaluru to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday maintained that Aero India 2019 will be held in Bengaluru.

"I have no information about the event being moved out of Bengaluru to Lucknow," the CM said while reacting to The New Indian Express report on Centre's plans to shift the show out of Bengaluru.

"Such reports were in the air in the past too. The show will remain with Bengaluru this time as well," the CM added.

Reacting to TNIE report, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara accused the Centre of attempting to end Bengaluru's dominance in the defence sector. "Plan to snatch Aero India Show away from Bengaluru in favour of Lucknow is very unfortunate. We have been conducting it successfully since 1996," the DyCM stated.

He said the move comes after Bengaluru defense PSU HAL was snubbed for Rafael deal. "Centre seems to be keen on ending Bengaluru's dominance in the defence sector," the DyCM tweeted.

The biennial air show, which Bengaluru has been hosting since 1996 has grown over the years and it is now considered as one of the most prestigious events of its kind in Asia.

A number of foreign and domestic defence sector firms display their products including fighter jets and helicopters at the event at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru.Ends