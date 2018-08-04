Elevated corridor: Revanna tries to allay Greens’ concern

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:In an attempt to allay the concerns of citizens groups against the proposed Elevated Corridor project in Bengaluru, Public Works Department(PWD) minister HD Revanna has assured that the final decision on implementation of the project would be taken only after getting the Environment Impact Assessment Report and inviting public objections over the project. Rejecting the view of the civic groups and environmental activists that the D14,540cr project would result in axing of tens of thousands of trees, Revanna said that the number total trees that would be axed or pruned is just 2,874.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Revanna took serious exception to reports in a section of the media questioning his “special interest” for the project and said, BBMP and BDA have requested htre PWD to prepare the Detailed Project Report for the project. “So it is natural for me to be involved in the project as the minister for PWD. There is no personal interest involved here. All legal procedures would be adhered to before taking up the project.”

Referring to envicormental concerns expressed by those who are opposing the project, Revanna said, “The impression being created about losing 30,000 trees and project is being implemented in a hurry. This is wrong. Only 2,874 trees would be chopped or pruned. We have to get an Environment Impact Assessment done for the project and then invite objections from the public for the project with a time window od 45 days. The project could be taken up only after getting a positive response. The Chief Minister and the cabinet will take final decision based on the environment report and public opinion,” Revanna explained.

JICA ready to fund PRR project

Though Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is ready with the required funds for the completion of the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, the project has been delayed by the state government owing to difficulties in land acquisition. Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative of JICA, said the agency had committed to provide 69 billion Yen (`4,300 cr) for the project in 2015. “We are ready to finance the infrastructure part. The required land for the project has to be acquired by the state government,” he said. JICA, he said, was financing about 100 projects in India, including five projects in Karnataka. The projects implemented include BWSSB’s two-phase Cauvery water supply project to Bengaluru, the Metro project, power distribution line project and Intelligent Transport

System — introduced both in Bengaluru and Delhi.