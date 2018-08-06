Less Traffic Day: Green campaigns fizzle out, air quality suffers

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Repealing Article 35A will end J-K's relationship with rest of the country: IAS officer Shah Faesal
Left delegation alleges BJP-sponsored reign of terror in Tripura
After breach at Farooq Abdullah's home, J-K government to setup three-member panel to review security of protected persons
Delhi flight attendant death: Anissia Batra's family members, friends hold candlelight vigil
CPM worker stabbed to death by suspected RSS-BJP workers in Kasargod