Home Cities Bengaluru

Teachers reject BU staff quarters

They can rent out much better apartments for the HRA they get.  Non-teaching staff of the University queue up for quarters lying vacant.

Published: 06th August 2018 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

BU teaching staff prefer staying off campus, as HRA provides them better homes outside Nagaraja Gadekal

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University (BU) has started to allot residential quarters meant for teaching faculty at the Jnana Bharathi campus to non-teaching staff, as there is little demand from the former.
There have been few requests from the reader, associate professor and professor cadre to stay in the quarters inside the  campus.

So, instead of leaving them vacant, the university has decided to allot them to non-teaching staff who are keen on moving in. The teaching staff can either take the house or a House Rent Allowance (HRA) of `25,000, so they pick the latter since the quarters are not good enough and they can rent out better homes with the HRA.

There are over 140 quarters available inside the campus, which can be allotted to both categories. Out of this, 40 had been reserved for the teaching staff for several years now.

“[But] There was a demand from non-teaching staff for these quarters. Therefore, we started allotting them the flats after inviting applications,” said a senior official of the university.

The official added, “The HRA for professor cadre is above `25,000 per month, in which they can get a 3-BHK house in and around Jnana Bharathi campus. Therefore, they prefer not to live in the staff quarters.”
The HRA is not paid to those living in the quarters, the official said.
There were applications from non-teaching staff for exchange of their quarters with the quarters reserved for teaching cadre. “But we did not consider applications requesting exchange. Only fresh allotment applications were considered,” the BU official said. The allotments were then based on seniority.
Interestingly,  a large majority of non-teaching staff who were allotted the quarters recently, preferred to stay inside the campus with its greenery and pollution-free environment. An employee said, “I escaped the heavy traffic after shifting here, which I used to otherwise face everyday.”

Another employee, of an assistant registrar cadre, said, “Here it is so green and there is less pollution. After I shifted to the quarters, I feel so relaxed.”

Few flats need to be repaired
There are over 13 quarters that are in dire need of repair. So, the university has not allotted these to anyone. To start the renovation work,  the university is waiting for all teachers from the parent Bangalore University to shift to Bengaluru Central University and Bengaluru North University. “Once the shifting is done, then we will repair the quarters. If the damage is massive, then we will demolish the building and build a new apartment,” said a BU official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield