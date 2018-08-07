BJP warns of protest over drug menace in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accusing the state government of total failure in acting on its promise to crush the drug mafia in Bengaluru city, the BJP has threatened to start an agitation in the next few days if the government and police fail to curb the narcotics menace. A delegation of BJP legislators and leaders headed by former deputy chief minister R Ashoka met Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar on Monday and submitted a memorandum.

Recalling the assurance given by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who is also the Home Minister, in the Legislative Assembly recently during a debate on the issue, Ashoka said that the minister had promised to take stringent action against the drug mafia in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru city. It has been one month since the promise. His ‘courageous words’ have remained only on paper, BJP said.

BJP stated in the memorandum: “Parameshwara had promised that drug peddlers would be booked under the Goonda Act. But it is shameful that till today no action has been taken in this regard. Parameshwara had also spoken about many houses in the vicinity of airport producing narcotic capsules under the garb of producing medicine capsules. The much promised raids on these houses and has remained a promise.”