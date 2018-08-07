Home Cities Bengaluru

BJP warns of protest over drug menace in Bengaluru

A delegation of BJP legislators and leaders headed by former deputy chief minister R Ashoka met Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and submitted a memorandum.

Published: 07th August 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

A representational image of the BJP flag. (File | PTI)

A representational image of the BJP flag. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accusing the state government of total failure in acting on its promise to crush the drug mafia in Bengaluru city, the BJP has threatened to start an agitation in the next few days if the government and police fail to curb the narcotics menace. A delegation of BJP legislators and leaders headed by former deputy chief minister R Ashoka met Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar on Monday and submitted a memorandum.

Recalling the assurance given by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who is also the Home Minister, in the Legislative Assembly recently during a debate on the issue, Ashoka said that the minister had promised to take stringent action against the drug mafia in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru city. It has been one month since the promise. His ‘courageous words’ have remained only on paper, BJP said.

BJP stated in the memorandum: “Parameshwara had promised that drug peddlers would be booked under the Goonda Act. But it is shameful that till today no action has been taken in this regard. Parameshwara had also spoken about many houses in the vicinity of airport producing narcotic capsules under the garb of producing medicine capsules. The much promised raids on these houses and has remained a promise.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
drug mafia Bengaluru drug mafia Karnataka BJP BJP Protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield