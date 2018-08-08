Asthma is treatable

Dr Satyanarayana Mysore By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Is there a solution or any medicines for asthma patients? Because it is a seasonal disease, is there any permanent suggestion regarding asthma?

In most instances asthma is eminently treatable. There are newer medications and newer modalities of treatment. However, cure is still elusive. In specific instances, immunotherapy may ensure long intervals of symptom resolution. A technique called bronchial thermoplasty may be offered to specific asthma patients. This may reduce asthma- related hospitalisations and asthma medications. However, this is not a permanent cure. The crux of the issue is asthma is determined by genetic and molecular defects.

I have asthma from a young age. I get cough and cold very quickly during winters and I face a lot of breathing problems. Even if I get wet in rainy seasons I face breathing problems and have to take inhalers to reduce the problem. I want to have a proper treatment of this. Where can I do the treatment?

Seasonal change and Cold air can act as precipitating factors and bring about asthma symptoms. Please approach any qualified pulmonologist and he/she will order a spirometry, blood tests and clinical consultation . So help is on the way.

I am an asthma patient and now I am planning to conceive. How can I save my baby from it?

Research has established that control of asthma is crucial for better outcomes in pregnant women. Pregnant women who did not want to take medication for fear of its side effects had obstetrics complications, including below normal birth weight and intrauterine growth retardation.

Genomic wide studies done among Whites has established facts. Some aspects of asthma may be passed on through families. There is no single asthma culprit gene. Rather than asthma prevention in utero/ new born, it is essential have good control of asthma and better outcomes of pregnancy.

The expert is an interventional pulmonologist at Manipal Hospitals