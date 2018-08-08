Free-treatment doctor raises Rs 20 lakh above expected  

Rashmi Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: City Express had reported how Dr Ramana Rao, who has been providing free medical services to patients in rural areas every Sunday, was finding it difficult to continue his good work due to financial restraints. Now, many helping hands have donated money via crowdfunding on Milaap.

Though the goal was to raise Rs 40,00,000, they have now been able to raise Rs 60,59,180. Speaking to City Express, Dr Ramana says, “I am overwhelmed by the humble response from people and the donations they have made. I got around 40 to 50 calls in one day, and every one of them congratulated and encouraged me to continue on.”

The money raised through Milaap for the project will be spent towards providing injections and medicines, cataract surgeries, well-planned nutrition for women and children at the village clinic, programme for screening and prevention of diabetes, cardiology screening and prevention, as well as creation of a corpus to fund future projects.

At present, the doctor’s project on Milaap has 1,599 supporters. If you want to contribute to the project, visit milaap.org.

700-1,200 treated every Sunday

Dr Ramana Rao, a cardiologist and a general physician, provides free treatment to patients in rural areas. Every Sunday, he treats 700-1,200 patients at his clinic in T Begur, and incurs expenses of up to Rs 1,50,000. The free clinic will turn 45 this year, on August 15. Records show that two million patients were treated at the clinic as of last year.