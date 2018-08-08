Gutsy IPS officer Roopa modelsfor fashion label

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s not every day that you see government officers doing photoshoots for popular fashion labels. But when the theme is women’s empowerment, why not? IPS officer Roopa Moudgil is among the 11 women achievers who have decided to be part of this ad campaign, which hopes to convey that every day women have a sense of style too, despite busy schedules.

Modelling a greyish-blue gown from the collection Samudrikas Designer Studio, reminded her of college days, she says. She had won the Miss Bangalore University crown and the Miss Davanagere title twice in 1998, while doing her post-graduation.

Fashion designer Meenu Saravanan, who has been in the industry since 2009, organised the photoshoot, for the label Samudrikas Designer Studio. While this happens every year with professional models, this year Meenu decided to take it up a notch by getting women achievers to wear the designer line. "The other women are from the corporate world, working with companies such as Infosys and Accenture, and businesswomen, and then we have two who are aspiring models," says Meenu.

The clothes — which include gowns, bridal wear and lehengas — will be showcased at Kerala Fashion Week in September and Roopa may walk the ramp too. "If she is comfortable doing it, then yes," says Meenu, adding, "if not, we will screen her modelling it while the others are on stage".

Roopa says that she was not always so forthcoming about her college life. "When I first joined civil services, I did not tell anyone about my achievements in college because I thought people would not take me seriously as an officer," she says. Today, she says, she is ecstatic about her experience doing the shoot.

"I had known Meenu for about 10 months when she suggested this idea, though I never took it seriously. Then she was insistent and I thought, why not," Roopa says.

Although civil service officers are discouraged from participating in such events, and could face disciplinary action, Roopa says that this is just a one-time thing and may extend to a shoot or two more, if the opportunity presents itself.

Meenu says that she admires the police officer's confidence. "I wanted her to be a role model for the brand," she says.

Will Roopa wear the beautiful gown another time? "I still have the gown with me, but it would be inappropriate to wear a ritzy dress at functions that could have people from various backgrounds. I may be hesitant to wear it, but probably will at a private event."

She says that she was comfortable wearing it because it was not at a public event and there was no

audience. "It was just the one gown," she says. “Fashion sense in India is changing. Before I joined civil services, women officers had to wear sarees — that was the dress code. After I joined, we were allowed to wear salwar kameez but no churidhars or pants. Now, trouser suits have been permitted."