Bengaluru Mount Carmel College students donate hair for cancer patients

To be used to make wigs for distribution to patients from marginalised sections of society; one even tonsured her head

Published: 09th August 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Students donate their hair during a drive at Mount Carmel College as part of a campaign to spread awareness on cancer in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a part of ‘Gift Hair, Gift Confidence’ campaign, Cherian Foundation will be donating 350 wigs to the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology. The hair for these wigs was donated by 50 students of Mount Carmel College, which included one student who tonsured her head.
The hospital will be giving the wigs to its female cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy.

Once the patients are discharged, the wigs will be washed and given to newer patients.
The campaign was instituted on World Cancer Survivor day (June 5). “The campaign aims at collecting hair donations directly from donors or through hair donation drives to make natural human hair wigs for distribution to marginalised cancer patients. This campaign aims to boost the confidence of women detected with cancer to step forward and avail treatment,” said Sara Benjamin Cherian, Trustee, Cherian Foundation.

Dr Ramachandra C, Director, Kidwai Hospital, said, “The hair loss is temporary. Those who can afford, they have their wigs made from their own hair before they start losing it in the second round of chemotherapy.

But, those from villages don’t have this option and now they too can wear wigs as long as they continue to lose their hair.”

The Cherian Foundation, in association with Ladies Circle India, kick-started a pan-India hair donation drive on Wednesday that will be followed by a mega wig donation drive at Kidwai hospital and subsequently Adyar Cancer Institute, Chennai.

