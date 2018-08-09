Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Palike should resume free mid-day meals’

BBMP had implemented free mid-day meal scheme for 12,000 retired workers from the unorganised sector in 2008 but was stopped in 2012.

Published: 09th August 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Senior citizens demanding ‘one hot meal a day’ on Wednesday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seventy-three-year-old Nanjundappa from a slum in Ullal Upanagara in Bengaluru West is unsure of his next meal. He had to give up selling flowers years ago, which till then had been his main source of livelihood, due to poor sight. The old age pension stopped some months ago.

“Me and my wife make incense sticks so that we do not go to bed hungry,’’ he said while squatting on the floor and holding a banner urging the Bengaluru Mayor to resume mid-day meals for retired elderly persons of the unorganised sector on BBMP premises on Wednesday.

Seventy-three-year-old Lata from Ambedkar Nagar in Bengaluru East says she earns a living by keeping a watch on footwear at a temple. Lata, who is president of the Akhila Karnataka Vayovrudhara Okkoota (AIKYATA), said she is forced to do such jobs at this age in the absence of any social and food security schemes. She recollected that due to a campaign by AIKYATA, BBMP had implemented free mid-day meal scheme for 12,000 retired workers from the unorganised sector in 2008. The scheme, however, stopped in 2012.

In 2016, corporators, responding to memoranda, had set aside `4 crore to provide mid-day meals to elderly unorganised sector workers. But with the money remaining unspent, hundreds of retired workers on Wednesday braved the rains and staged a protest urging the civic body to continue mid-day meals.    

“Unlike former CM B S Yeddyurappa, who ordered the police to lathicharge us, I am sure that this government, led by CM Kumaraswamy, will do something for us,’’ Lata said. South India Federation of Trade Unions president Sebastian Devaraj asked, “When a MLA gets pension after completing five years, why not these retired workers ...?”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru West Ullal Upanagara AIKYATA free mid-day meal scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects