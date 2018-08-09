Home Cities Bengaluru

Poor show by Kidwai in utilisation of funds

Spokepersons for the hospital said that they have enough cases to request for a higher allocation, but they have funds from various other government grants and donations from philanthropists too.

Published: 09th August 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city-based government-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) treats the second largest number of cancer patients among the 27 Regional Cancer Centres (RCCs) in India, but stands last but one in utilising funds allocated for the purpose, according to data put up by the Union Health Ministry about usage of the Health Minister’s Cancer Patient Fund.

Spokepersons for the hospital said that they have enough cases to request for a higher allocation, but they have funds from various other government grants and donations from philanthropists too.

The hospital utilised a mere Rs 20 lakh from the fund in 2016-17 while Madhya Pradesh’s RCC utilised Rs 2.9 crore; Assam and UP, Rs 1.3 crore each; and Tamil Nadu, Rs 1.2 crore. The fund was set up in 2009 for providing financial assistance to poor patients suffering from cancer.  A corpus of Rs 100 crore is available with the Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN), placed in a fixed deposit. Interest accrued on it is utilised to provide the financial assistance. Patients suffering from cancer and living below poverty line are eligible to apply.

Financial assistance is provided to patients being treated in 27 RCCs, Kidwai hospital being one of them. Funds of up to Rs 50 lakh are at their disposal, for providing treatment for up to Rs 2 lakh in each case. Cases involving treatment beyond Rs 2 lakh are referred to union health ministry for availing funds.

Dr Ramachandra C, Director, KMIO, said, “We got Rs 40 lakh from the Union Health Ministry fund last year (2017-18) for 30 patients for high-end radiotherapy, of which Rs 25,000 is still unspent. We will use it this year. This year (2018-19), we haven’t received any funds yet. The requested amount is never sanctioned. We have enough cases to request for Rs 1 crore, not just a revolving fund of Rs 50 lakh.”
The hospital, however, relies on various other grants.

Dr S Krishnamurthy, Surgical Oncologist, KMIO, said, “For the past five years, 90 per cent of our patients were availing Rs 1.5 lakh each in a year under Vajpayee Arogyashree Scheme. Now it has been subsumed into Arogya Karnataka. Apart from that we have SC/ST fund of Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore, which is given to the hospital from the state government and RAN for radiotherapy gives patients Rs 50,000 per patient per year. We have philanthropists, the CM’s Relief Fund and Children Welfare Fund.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kidwai fund utilisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects