Rid Bengaluru of plastic and let city look beautiful, Karnataka HC tells government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Bengaluru has to get rid of plastic and let the city look beautiful. It is your Bengaluru, our Bengaluru and everybody’s Bengaluru. This is the Silicon City, known for culture, despite several constraints. By and large it is a disciplined city," the Karnataka High Court said on Wednesday.

The division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas made this observation when the counsel for the Outdoor Advertising Association intervened in the matter with an impleading application, during the hearing of a batch of public interest litigations filed against unauthorised flex, banners, hoardings and so on.

Explaining the problems including plastic use plaguing the city, the court said that the problem of solid waste management was leading to destruction of lakes from where the water is supplied to lakes in Kolar

and Chikkaballapur.

"Your (state's) own report says thatthe water is polluted," the court said.

Advocate General Uday Holla submitted that the final report is ready with regard to the FIR registered by the Ramamurthy Nagar Police for assault of BBMP workers while removing unauthorised flexes.

They have arrested three more accused who were hiding in Tamil Nadu. The court adjourned the hearing to Friday.

The court also suggested that the petitioners educate people on menace of flexes and be a part of collaborative efforts to make city free from such menace.

Pasting posters on walls too disfigurement: HC

The High Court also expressed concern over the disfigurement of city by pasting posters on walls across city and suggested the police department to keep tab on pasting of posters or display of flexes through the proper patrolling and also monitor through the CCTVs installed across city.