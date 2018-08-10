Home Cities Bengaluru

AISHE says Bengaluru has highest number of higher education institutions

Jaipur follows the suit with 558 colleges, according to the recent AISHE survey

Published: 10th August 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

College students

The state-wise data has shown that Karnataka has the third highest number of colleges among the states of the Indian Union, after UP and Maharashtra. (File | EPS)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:For the third year in a row, the Bengaluru Urban district has topped the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) list with the most number of higher education institutions/colleges.
The AISHE survey was released by the Union Ministry for Human Resource Department (MHRD) for the academic year 2017-18 on July 31. As per the survey report, Bengaluru Urban district tops the country with a total of 893 colleges — the highest in India — followed by Jaipur with 558, Hyderabad 472, Pune 442 and Rangareddy district 343 colleges.

However, though Bengaluru Urban district maintained the top position for three years, a look at the number of colleges shows a decrease. During the AISHE 2016-17 academic year, Bengaluru Urban district topped the  country with 1,025 colleges. It was 970 during the 2015-16 academic year. For the 2017-18 year, the number has fallen by 132 from 2016-17 to 893.

According to officials of the state department of higher education, the decline was because last year although there were more permits granted to start new colleges, “some of them have not started operating; and some even closed down," said a senior official of the department.

This data of colleges offering higher education includes government-run colleges, universities, private colleges, stand-alone institutions and even colleges offering professional courses.The survey was conducted online by appointing nodal officers to upload the data on a portal dedicated for AISHE.

KARNATAKA  STANDS THIRD HIGHEST

The state-wise data has shown that Karnataka has the third highest number of colleges among the states of the Indian Union, after UP and Maharashtra. These three are followed by Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

These are the top eight states in India which have more than the national average of 28 colleges per lakh population. In UP, there are a total of 6,922 colleges — 28 colleges for every one lakh population.

Maharashtra comes second with a total of 4,314 colleges, which is 33 colleges per lakh population. Karnataka comes at third position with a total of 3,593 colleges, at 51 colleges per lakh population; whereas Rajasthan is at the fourth position with a total 2,957 colleges with 33 colleges per lakh population.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
All India Survey on Higher Education Bengaluru Urban district higher education institutions Bengaluru education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi