Soon, online attendance system at Bengaluru government schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: By next week, a few selected government schools in the city will monitor students' attendance online. Considering the confusion over the existing offline attendance marking system, the state department of public instruction, with the help of Sarva Siksha Abihyan and in association with National Informatic Centre, has designed a software and a mobile app for online monitoring and marking of students' attendance at government schools.

The new system will be launched on a pilot basis at a few selected schools where there is Internet connectivity. In schools with no Internet, the mobile app can be used. The aim is to implement it at 10,000 government schools. "It will be difficult to implement it in schools located in rural areas. Considering this, we will give them two options - they can mark attendance offline and update later or use the mobile app," said a from Sarva Siksha Abihyan official.