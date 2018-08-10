Three years on, CID files charge sheet against Mehul Choksi in Rs 9.11 crore-cheating case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:THE Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a chargesheet against Mehul Choksi, an accused in the Punjab National Bank fraud case, for allegedly cheating a city-based jeweller to the tune of Rs 9.11 crore.

The chargesheet was submitted to the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court on Tuesday. The chargesheet is related to the complaint filed by Hariprasad S V in 2015. The latter had stated in the complaint that Choksi, the Managing Director of Gitanjali Gems, had given a franchise of Gitanjali Gems in 2012. As per the contract, Hairprasad had paid `9 crore to the company and in turn the company had to give him jewels worth `15 crore. But the group allegedly cheated him by giving jewels worth `7 crore only.

The case was registered in a city police station, which was then referred to the CID. Almost three years after the complaint was filed, the police have filed the chargesheet. Choksi, who is now in Antigua, and his nephew Nirav Modi, are wanted for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of around `14,000 crore.