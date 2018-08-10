Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth allegedly pushed to death by friend in Bengaluru's VV Puram

The deceased Ronak Choudhary is a native of Ahmedabad and was in the city to appear in a nursing exam.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old youth was allegedly pushed to death from the fourth floor of a lodge by his friend in VV Puram on Wednesday evening.

A police officer from VV Puram said the incident took place in Trishal Lodge where they were staying. The accused, Royel Choudhary (23) has been arrested. He told the police that around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, he and Ronak had begun quarrelling over a girl who was reportedly in love with Royel.In a fit of rage, Royel allegedly pushed Ronak off the fourth floor.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on August 2, around 30 students from Gujarat had come to the city to write a nursing exam.  Ronak, Royel and a girl who was their classmate were staying in a room on the fourth floor. Their exams ended on Wednesday and they were planning to return to their native on Thursday. They were sitting in the balcony when the fight broke out between Ronak and Royel.

Meanwhile, the girl intervened to separate them.  Ronak claimed that the girl was in love with him and warned Royel to stay away from her.  The staff at the lodge were not aware of the fight. They alerted the police only after finding Ronak lying in a poll of blood.

