Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: 22-year-old brags about wheelies on Facebook, arrested

His bike has been seized, licence sent to RTO for cancellation

Published: 11th August 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

The stunt, besides causing fear and concerns to passersby, had also created traffic jams and tension in the area.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The RT Nagar traffic police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old boy for allegedly performing wheelie on a public road. The arrested Manohar R, a resident of Hebbal, is doing his undergraduation at a private college. Manohar had allegedly posted videos on his Facebook account, following which the police nabbed him.

Police said, “On Wednesday, Manohar, while returning from college, performed a wheelie on his bike on RT Nagar Main Road and his friend recorded the stunt. He then posted the video on Facebook after reaching home. The stunt, besides causing fear and concerns to passersby, had also created traffic jams and tension in the area.”

“On Thursday, we received information about a boy’s wheelie photos and videos going viral on Facebook. Since we did not have any other details, through Facebook, we traced his phone number and then we landed at his door and arrested him. His bike has been seized and licence has been sent to RTO for cancellation,” police added. Manohar has been sent to judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RT Nagar traffic police wheelie Bike stunt facebook video

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala