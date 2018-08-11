Bengaluru: 22-year-old brags about wheelies on Facebook, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The RT Nagar traffic police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old boy for allegedly performing wheelie on a public road. The arrested Manohar R, a resident of Hebbal, is doing his undergraduation at a private college. Manohar had allegedly posted videos on his Facebook account, following which the police nabbed him.

Police said, “On Wednesday, Manohar, while returning from college, performed a wheelie on his bike on RT Nagar Main Road and his friend recorded the stunt. He then posted the video on Facebook after reaching home. The stunt, besides causing fear and concerns to passersby, had also created traffic jams and tension in the area.”

“On Thursday, we received information about a boy’s wheelie photos and videos going viral on Facebook. Since we did not have any other details, through Facebook, we traced his phone number and then we landed at his door and arrested him. His bike has been seized and licence has been sent to RTO for cancellation,” police added. Manohar has been sent to judicial custody.