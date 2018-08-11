Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based builder who duped army families held

He was let off late in the night after he gave written assurances that the payment will be made within three months.

Published: 11th August 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-based builder, who had duped 98 families of army personnel across the country 11 years ago, was finally taken into custody by the Ashok Nagar Police on Friday. A sessions court had issued an arrest warrant against him nearly one-and-a-half months ago. He was let off late in the night after he gave written assurances that the payment will be made within three months.

M B Basavaraj, Managing Director of Nandi Builders India Pvt Ltd, had duped retired army personnel, army widows and poor families of `3.61 crore by promising them developed plots. The promised layout ‘Soldiers Port’ though remained only on paper. Major R Ramesh, one of the investors who fought tooth and nail on behalf of the families, spotted him at a new office at Mekhri Circle in the morning and alerted the cops.

The families had made the payment through the Army Housing Co-operative Society Pvt Ltd on July 2007. They had lost money ranging between `3 lakh and `8 lakh.  The builder bought 3 acres and 12 guntas at a cost of `2 crore in his name and showed the papers to the society.

He convinced them that it could not be bought in the name of the society as it was agricultural land and made them part with the money to develop it. After they realised they were duped, the society has been fighting legally against him.  

Assistant Commissioner of Police Manjunath said the warrant against Basavarj was a fine-levy warrant and not a non-bailable warrant. The court warrant had to be executed before September 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala