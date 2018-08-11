Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru flex menace: Festive season may bring more challenges

Putting up hoardings is a common practice of wishing the public and the matter has gone from bad to worse.

Published: 11th August 2018 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Several localities in the city continue to be plagued by flex menace even after High Court order (EPS | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the festival season just round the corner, flexes and banners are most likely to resurface and keep the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities on their toes.
The flexes and banners put up by politicians and their followers across the city have become an eyesore resulting in the High Court giving the civic body  repeated deadlines to remove them. The court has again given the BBMP a new deadline of August 14.

Putting up hoardings is a common practice of wishing the public and the matter has gone from bad to worse.

"Sometimes many leaders from various parties often compete on who would have more flexes, and our officials dare not touch these. We are just hoping that with the court intervention, we might get some relief,'' a senior official told TNIE.

Many festivals and celebrations are upcoming like Independence Day, Varamahalakshmi, Gowri-Ganesha, Krishna Janmashtami and Bakrid.  "Most of the time, our followers put flexes in our names along with our photos. We have appealed to them not to put up banners because of the High Court's direction,'' said a BJP councillor, who did not wish to be identified.

BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad said removal of flexes and banners is a "continuous process". "We have directed the officials to register FIRs as and when they identify flexes and banners, and remove them. Now, we have appealed to the public to call our control room if they find illegal banners,'' he said and assured people that if officials do not turn up in a day, action will be taken against them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru flex menace Bengaluru flex ban illegal flexes and banners Festival season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala