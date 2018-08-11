Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Flyers weep, row to carry ‘Nandini Ghee’, Swiss knives

They insist on carrying barred items — given as gifts by relatives or taken as souvenirs — in hand luggage; security check staff routinely have to fight it out with passengers

Published: 11th August 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:29 AM

As per airport security regulations, liquids or semi-liquids beyond the 100 ml limit cannot be carried by passengers as hand-luggage

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers departing from Bengaluru try to carry something nice as souvenirs for relatives or friends. Naturally, ‘Nandini Ghee’ tops that list. This delicious ghee carried in large quantities along with Swiss knives (multi-purpose knives) are causing endless altercations among the security personnel and public during security check-ins.

As per airport security regulations, liquids or semi-liquids beyond the 100 ml limit cannot be carried by passengers as hand-luggage (what they carry into the aircraft). At security check, these are usually dropped into huge bins unless the passengers are willing to go back to the airlines counter and place it in their check-in bags.

However, many domestic passengers refuse to accept this without kicking up a big fuss or pleading fervently to be permitted to carry the articles on board. “Comparatively, passengers on international flights comply readily,” a senior security official said.

Four knives daily

Every month, security check staff hand over a minimum of 120 Swiss knives to the Kempegowda International Airport staff. “Many people have these knives as it has a nail cutter, peeler, knife and other sharp blades rolled into one. Some have exquisite ones gifted by close ones and they attach a lot of emotional value to them,” an official added.

The stories they cook up to retain these gifts can be hilarious, another staffer said. An elderly passenger recently said how he cannot give it away. “I have had it for 15 years on me. Please, please, allow me to take it with me,” he pleaded. “We cannot violate rules as we please and had to take it off him,” the official said. A few passengers even shed tears to be permitted to retain them, but the officers do not relent, another staffer said. “During every eight-hour security shift, there are anywhere between two and four passengers carrying such knives,” he said.

Watching the delicious Nandini Ghee packets binned in front of their eyes enrages a few.
“We sometimes get abused and are told nasty things by passengers”, a security staffer said. He recalled one such remark: “Don't think I do not know what you will do with them. You people pick up all the products and sell them at the end of the day and make money!”

Passengers also abuse loudly at security staffers, but the staffers have been trained not to respond in order to ensure a smooth travelling experience for passengers, the senior official added.

Articles of altercation

Swiss knife, Nandini ghee, pickles, attractive water bottles, moisturisers (above 100 ml), skin creams (above 100 ml)

