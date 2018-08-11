Bengaluru Railway Colony resident ends life, three wives refuse to receive body

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High drama unfolded at the Victoria Hospital on Friday morning after three women refused to receive the body of their husband who had allegedly killed himself in Chandra Layout. The deceased Siddalingaiah(55), a resident of Railway Colony, was working as a daily-wage labourer. His three wives are also daily-wage workers living in separate houses in and around Nayandahalli. While the reason for his suicide is yet to be ascertained, police, after several round of talks, convinced his first wife to conduct the last rites.

Police said, "Siddalingaiah was addicted to alcohol. He had also stopped working for the last two months. Depressed over some family issue, he allegedly hanged himself for the ceiling at his first wife's house on Thursday evening. After coming home from work, the wife saw the body and immediately alerted the Chandra Layout police, who shifted the body to Victoria hospital for the postmortem."

"On Friday, all three wives came to the mortuary to pay the last respects. When police asked them to take the body, all of them refused and started arguing over the responsibilities. While his first wife argued that he had left her for the second one, the second wife accused him of 'bringing her bad luck' as her business suffered after marrying him. His third wife was least concerned as she accused Siddalingaih of harassing, ill-treating and abandoning her. However, by the end of the day, police were able to convince his first wife to carry out final rights," an official said.

Police said, "He used to regularly fight with his wives and used to go home drunk. On Thursday, he went to his first wife's house and when she was away at work, he hanged himself to the ceiling.

Further investigations are on.