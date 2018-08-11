Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Railway Colony resident ends life, three wives refuse to receive body

While the reason for his suicide is yet to be ascertained, police, after several round of talks, convinced his first wife to conduct the last rites.

Published: 11th August 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

The man went to his first wife's house and when she was away at work, he hanged himself

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High drama unfolded at the Victoria Hospital on Friday morning after three women refused to receive the body of their husband who had allegedly killed himself in Chandra Layout. The deceased Siddalingaiah(55), a resident of Railway Colony, was working as a daily-wage labourer. His three wives are also daily-wage workers living in separate houses in and around Nayandahalli. While the reason for his suicide is yet to be ascertained, police, after several round of talks, convinced his first wife to conduct the last rites.

Police said, "Siddalingaiah was addicted to alcohol. He had also stopped working for the last two months. Depressed over some family issue, he allegedly hanged himself for the ceiling at his first wife's house on Thursday evening. After coming home from work, the wife saw the body  and immediately alerted the Chandra Layout police, who shifted the body to Victoria hospital for the postmortem."

"On Friday, all three wives came to the mortuary to pay the last respects. When police asked them to take the body, all of them refused and started arguing over the responsibilities. While his first wife argued that he had left her for the second one, the second wife accused him of 'bringing her bad luck' as her business suffered after marrying him. His third wife was least concerned as she accused Siddalingaih of harassing, ill-treating and abandoning her. However, by the end of the day, police were able to convince his first wife to carry out final rights," an official said.

Police said, "He used to regularly fight with his wives and used to go home drunk. On Thursday, he went to his first wife's house and when she was away at work, he hanged himself to the ceiling.
Further investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Victoria Hospital Three wives Bengaluru man suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala