Lalbagh Flower Show expected to break records this year

Till date, the 208th Lalbagh Flower Show has generated over `67 lakh. Show is on till August 15

Published: 11th August 2018 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

The theme for this year's flower show pays tributes to the Indian Defence  Pandarinath B

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Horticulture Department officials say the response to the Lalbagh Flower Show has been phenomenal, and they are expecting to break many records with this year's show. Till date, the 208th Show has generated over `67 lakh.

YS Patil, director, Horticulture Department, says, “Many visitors are personally congratulating the department for putting up such a great show. They are praising the artists who have worked on the installations. They loved the theme — 'Tribute to Indian Defence' — too.” 

With events conducted every day to attract more people, Friday brought in students from various schools across the city visiting before the weekend. Today will also see the Military and Air Force's band performing between 3pm and 6pm. The event will also see a talk by BSF, HAL, Air Force and Military officials  talking about how one can enrol.

 Dr M Jagadeesh, joint director of horticulture (Parks and Gardens), says people are enjoying reading the messages about the defence. Other attractions at the show include models of jet fighter and war helicopters. The theme behind the show was conceived by TR Narayan of Kukruti Creations, Bengaluru. A team of 36 experts worked on the concept over nine days.

A prize distribution ceremony for the winners of various competitions, such as flower garden, terrace garden, glass house exhibits, Thai art, bonsai and vegetable carving, will be held on August 13.  
The officials say that despite GST being implemented this year, there have been no problems because of it. The tickets cost `10 more this year.

“It hasn't really had any effect on the flower show,” says Jagadeesh. The department has also planted 150 saplings in the five-acre parking area allotted to the flower show. He adds that several prominent personalities attended the show, including the director of HAL, deputy election commissioner of Karnataka and chief commander of BSF. —With inputs from Preeja Prasad

