‘Restructuring of civic agencies must’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An overhaul of several agencies managing Bengaluru as well as launching of an Unified Metropolitan Transportation Authority (UMTA) under the Metropolitan Planning Committee is the need of the hour to ensure that the city makes the move to sustainable transport, several experts opined on Saturday.

At a discussion on Sustainable Bengaluru, hosted by the Aikyam community for sustainable living, urban expert V Ravichandar said the civic body in Bengaluru lacked the basic principles of installing ideas into infrastructure. Taking the example of the Metro network, he said, “Bengaluru is not left with any future interchange options on its streets as the Metro lines have already been installed over the ground.”

If a proper study was conducted, there were chances that these Metro tracks could have been laid under ground so that there was space for further restructuring of roads, he felt. The issue of limited buses moving towards the Airport was also discussed.