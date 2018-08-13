1.73 lakh write exam for Railway post in Karnataka, Goa

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst tight security, nearly 1.73 lakh candidates are appearing for the ongoing online exams for recruitment of Railway assistant loco pilots (ALPSs) and technicians in Karnataka and Goa. They form part of the 47.56 lakh candidates across the country aspiring to fill up 60,000 posts (up from 26,502 posts planned initially) across Indian Railways, for which a massive recruitment has begun.

This is the first time in the history of the Indian Railways that the exams are being held online for these two cadres, said a highly placed official in the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB). The exams commenced across the country on August 9 and will conclude on August 31. It marks the preliminary screening round.

“For the South Western Railway Zone, 1,007 posts were supposed to be filled up, that of 435 ALPs and 572 technicians,” he said. This number could be revised shortly due to the decision to double the vacancies last week.

The exam dates are August 9, 10, 13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 29, 30 and 31, with three tests being conducted each day. “Online tests are being held using 6,500 computer terminals at nine centres in Bengaluru and one each in Hubballi, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Gulbarga, Udupi and Goa,” the official added.

To ensure familiarity with the online process, many mock tests were made available a fortnight ago on the RRB portal. “A considerable chunk of those taking up the exam are from Karnataka but many candidates from other states too have been asked to appear for their exams here due to the high internet penetration. The centre where the candidate is writing the exam, is incidental. Only in the second round, will the candidates vying for posts in a specific railway zone, be determined,” the official added.

The cut-off is 40 marks for the General category, 30 marks for OBC and SC and 25 marks for the ST category.

“The candidates will be provided with the answers at the end of the test so that they have an opportunity to contest any answer they feel is incorrect,” the official added.

Those clearing this exam will be called for the second round in the case of ALP. Technicians need not write the second exam.