Bengaluru youth’s dead body found, parents cry foul

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide because on examining CCTV footage in the premises they did not find anybody enter the house.

Published: 13th August 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

Though police are not ruling out suicide, the family of the deceased is crying foul.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The highly decomposed body of a youth was found hanging at his house in CK Palya in Anekal on Saturday evening. Though police are not ruling out suicide, the family of the deceased is crying foul.

According to the police, the deceased is Pavan Kumar (19), son of Shivakumar. Pavan was working as a courier delivery boy and was alone at home while his parents had gone for a trip to Tamil Nadu. The parents returned home on Saturday evening only to find the door locked from the inside. Since there was no response from Pavan, they broke open the door and found Pavan's half-naked body. Bannerghatta police were alerted and postmortem was conducted in Anekal government hospital. The parents have filed a police complaint stating that they suspect their son has been murdered.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide because on examining CCTV footage in the premises they did not find anybody enter the house.

(If you are having suicide thoughts or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24X7.)

