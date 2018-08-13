Home Cities Bengaluru

Despite UGC recognition, KSOU students live in uncertainty

While the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) may have got back its recognition from the UGC a few days ago, it has brought no cheer to students.

Published: 13th August 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

KSOU staff rejoice after getting recognition. For several students, however, the situation is still that of uncertainity since their degrees are not yet considered valid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) may have got back its recognition from the UGC a few days ago, it has brought no cheer to students. Reason? For those students who studied under KSOU around 2013 – when affiliation was cancelled – their degrees are not considered valid despite the recognition. This has left several former students on tenterhooks.

Take the case of Fayaz Doddamane, who enrolled himself to a Masters degree in political science back in 2013, the year KSOU lost its recognition. “I passed my first year and had just started my second year when we were told that our course was invalid. We staged a  protest in Freedom Park as well. There were around 200 students at that time who were all troubled. However, nothing happened,” he says.

Fayaz wanted to pursue a PhD after his MA but was not able to do so. “I even wrote the NET exam in my second year. I was interested in taking up teaching but all plans went down the drain. For the past two years I have been struggling to get a job,” adds Fayaz, who has since moved to Mangaluru where he is working as an English trainer.    

Girish K S, another student of KSOU from the city completed his BA in psychology between 2009 and 2012. Despite him completing his course before KSOU’s recognition was cancelled, Girish has not received his certificate, and is suffering the same fate as students who studied after 2012.

What’s worse is that his sister is in the same mess. She also enrolled for an MBA and completed it in 2014, only to find out that her degree was not valid. “I am really blank as to what to expect. We are just following updates on Twitter and FB posted by some groups of KSOU students and waiting for authorities to do something for us,” says Girish.

Although there are talks about the government plans to request the UGC to recognise the degree of pass-outs of KSOU between 2013  to 2017, many students like Girish and Fayaz are living in uncertainty of their future.  

Rajkumar Khatri, principal secretary, Higher Education, told CE that the matter was being pursued with concerned authorities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UGC KSOU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless