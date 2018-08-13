End meat consumption: Dalai Lama

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 14th Dalai Lama on Sunday strongly advocated the need to promote vegetarianism in the world. “We are consuming too much meat,’’ he said while addressing the gathering at Vidyaloke Talks organised by Vana Foundation in the city on Sunday. Replying to a question on cruelty shown towards nature and animals, Dalai Lama said we should be sensitive toward all living beings. “However small they are, they too experience pain and pleasure,’’ he stressed.

Dalai Lama (83) said that one of the India’s greatest characteristics is its inherent secularism. “The secular concept is relevant even today,’’ he said. The Dalai Lama also highlighted the secular nature of Indian traditions, which were based on respect for all religions, including people who do not believe in religion or God. India in the past respected different views and encouraged debates, he said.

Dalai Lama spoke extensively on philosophical matters related to countering anger and other negative emotions. He stressed that all religions were similar and evoked compassion, peace and love in humans. Religion provides us with a basis of hope.

The Dalai Lama, while stressing on benefits of applying Indian, Buddhist ancient philosophy and wisdom to the modern world, said that 2,600 years ago countries like India were highly advanced in the field of quantum physics, philosophy and science.