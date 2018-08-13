Home Cities Bengaluru

End meat consumption: Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama spoke extensively on philosophical matters related to countering anger and other negative emotions.

Published: 13th August 2018 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Dalai Lama spoke extensively on philosophical matters related to countering anger and other negative emotions.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 14th Dalai Lama on Sunday strongly advocated the need to promote vegetarianism in the world. “We are consuming too much meat,’’ he said while addressing the gathering at Vidyaloke Talks organised by Vana Foundation in the city on Sunday. Replying to a question on cruelty shown towards nature and animals, Dalai Lama said we should be sensitive toward all living beings. “However small they are, they too experience pain and pleasure,’’ he stressed.

Dalai Lama (83) said that one of the India’s greatest characteristics is its inherent secularism. “The secular concept is relevant even today,’’ he said. The Dalai Lama also highlighted the secular nature of Indian traditions, which were based on respect for all religions, including people who do not believe in religion or God. India in the past respected different views and encouraged debates, he said.

Dalai Lama spoke extensively on philosophical matters related to countering anger and other negative emotions. He stressed that all religions were similar and evoked compassion, peace and love in humans. Religion provides us with a basis of hope.

The Dalai Lama, while stressing on benefits of applying Indian, Buddhist ancient philosophy and wisdom to the modern world, said that 2,600 years ago countries like India were highly advanced in the field of quantum physics, philosophy and science.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dalai Lama vegetarianism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless