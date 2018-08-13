KPL team owner held for assaulting police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: HAL police on Sunday arrested the owner of Ballary Tuskers — a Karnataka Premier League (KPL) Twenty 20 Cricket team — for assaulting policemen after they questioned them for playing loud music late at night at a club in Kundalahalli.

HAL police said the arrested is Arvind Venkatesh Reddy, a resident of Pulakeshinagar.

Reddy, ahead of the KPL 2018 inauguration, hosted a party at EZone Club. Reddy played loud music till 1am. The residents nearby alerted the police and a Hoysala team was sent to the club.

Head constable Anand and constable Raju Gowda asked Reddy to stop the music. Reddy allegedly began hurling abuses at the cops and assaulted them. The policemen informed senior officers. They filed a case against Reddy on the charges of assault and obstructing government officials from discharging duties. Reddy was handed over to judicial custody till August 25.