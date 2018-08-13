Home Cities Bengaluru

Our reaction to rain is reflection of our social status

How much you enjoy rain completely depends on where you are in life.

Published: 13th August 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

Children enjoy the rains, the rich romanticise it. For the middle class, rains are nothing but a chronic pain

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The meteorological department has predicted ample rains through the country in the next few days. The rains, brought in by the southwest monsoon winds, do nothing for me these days. Especially for me, as I grew up in Odisha. Most people peg their life according to the years they passed class 10 and 12. We Odiyas peg our lives based on the years of the cyclone and ‘Super’ cyclone!

I have always believed that it is only children who truly enjoy the rains. There is a stolen joy in running around when asked not to. In splashing across puddles, in dancing in the rain with your friends as the heavens begin to pour. In school being called off due to the rains.

But once you grow up, rains become rather subjective. How much you enjoy it completely depends on where you are in life. Your reaction to the rains is a reflection of how high up you are on the social ladder.
The rich react differently to rains. If you travel in a car and stay in a flat that is firmly isolated from the rains – there is nothing more beautiful! There is the much romanticised ‘smell of wet mud in the rain’.

A smell that has been spoken about, and sung about, and given a posh name - Petrichor - that sounds like the French version of Kurkure. There is the pitter-patter of rain drops that remind you of days gone by, that make you ponder about life in general.

However, if you belong to the middle-class like me, the rains are nothing but a chronic pain in the posterior. There is traffic - the unexpected showers from cars that pass you by. Then there is the feeling of raindrops trickling down your back - a feeling that can only be described as the opposite of the ‘awakening of the kundalini’. It is particularly difficult for me as a stand-up comedian. I set out for a show - dressed like Tom Cruise in Top Gun. By the time I reach the venue, I resemble Tom Hanks in Cast Away!
Then there are strange products that are brought out during the rains.

There are the umbrellas - a technology that hasn’t witnessed a single innovation since the 16th century. Walk with your umbrella in the rains, and suddenly, you’re holding it back from turning upside down and sending diabolical messages to aliens. Then there are raincoats - walk in them for half an hour and you begin to feel like an abductor of street children. There is simply no way a middle-class man can appear graceful and genteel during the rains.

Your reaction to the rains is completely a reflection of your position in the society. The rich and the affluent like to romanticise and sentimentalise the condensation of clouds. For them, everyday life is a scene from Singin’ in the Rain. Middle-class folks, well, like to walk in the rain so that nobody can see the tears that well up in their eyes. Thanks to cars, the traffic, umbrellas and raincoats!

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangalore rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless