Toppers felicitated by Governor Vajubhai Vala, former ISRO Chairman

The ceremony also recognised the work of the best government schools and best-aided schools, who were also rewarded.

Published: 13th August 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 02:48 AM

One of the students being felicitated by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and former ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Meritorious students and candidates from various disciplines in academics and competitive examination were felicitated by Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.
This included students excelled at the board examinations of Classes 10 and 12 under ICSE, CBSE and KSEEB syllabuses,  and toppers in CA and UPSC examinations.

The Governor said, “Cream of our society is here, who have performed well in the exams of 2018. These are the innovators and inventors who will be respected and recognised in the world.” Over 65 students candidates were honoured.

The ceremony also recognised the work of the best government schools and best-aided schools, who were also rewarded. Referring to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Vala stressed, “Youngsters should emulate hard working and great personalities such as the late APJ Abdul Kalam and Kiran Kumar (former ISRO Chairman).”

Scientists and technocrats alone have led India towards tremendous development, Vala said. “While Russia set a record by launching 37 satellites at once, we at ISRO launched 104 satellites in one go and the world witnessed it,” he added.

Former ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar, the chief guest at the function, praised India’s Chandrayaan. “We located water molecules on moon using Chandrayaan... While the United States made repeated attempts to launch satellite around Mars, we did it in the first attempt. What the other nations did for its defence and military, we in India did it for the development of our society by placing satellites over earth, which could interpret and transmit information,” he said. He said today India can predict the state of a cyclone by studying the cloud movements, thanks to space technology.

ISRO also provided the fishermen community with a particular gadget which informs them via an application over their movement in the sea. He added that India has launched 237 satellites for 28 different countries, which is an achievement.

TAGS
Vajubhai Vala

