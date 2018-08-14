Home Cities Bengaluru

21-year-old man stabbed to death in Bengaluru

Police have not ruled out a financial dispute as a motive for the murder.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old worker in a juice shop was stabbed to death while his cousin sustained injuries after they were attacked at Sunkadakatte near Kamakshipalya on Sunday. The assailants, identified as Rajesh, Abhi and Punith, are still at large. Police have not ruled out a financial dispute as a motive for the murder.

The deceased is Avinash (21) a resident of Peenya, while the injured Satish A (28) is recovering in a private hospital. A group of eight workers were staying in a rented house in Srinivasanagar on Magadi Road. The police said the incident took place late in the night and the victims were working as attenders in a juice shop.

Rajesh, the owner of the juice shop had arranged a house for Avinash, Sathish and others to stay. Before sleeping, Avinash and Satish had gone for a walk. After returning, they went to sleep in the room and Punith and Abhi denied sharing a blanket.

It led to a quarrel and in a fit of rage the duo was attacked with a knife and the neighbours, who heard the commotion, rushed to see what had happened. They helped the injured, rushing them to a private hospital where Avinash succumbed owing to bleeding. But Satish is said to be out of danger.  A special team is searching for the accused. Further, investigations revealed that Avinash and the accused had a dispute over money and they had fought at Srinivas Nagar Circle before coming to the room.

Avinash was threatened before the attack by the gang and the accused had bought a weapon from a market to kill him. “We are looking into the case from all angeles and the postmortem is yet to be conducted, an  officer added. Avinash hails from Kunigal in Tumakuru.

