Bengaluru ayurveda doctor dies in accident, Minister  Zameer Ahmed Khan stops to help the injured

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old Ayurveda doctor died while his friend was severely injured when a speeding lorry rammed their motorcycle at Cauvery Junction in Sadashivanagar on Monday. The victims were run over and dragged for a considerable distance by the cement mixer, according to eyewitnesses.

B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, who was at the spot at the time, stopped to help the victims. With the help of his gunmen, the minister called an ambulance and had the severely injured duo rushed to a nearby hospital, where Babu D, a resident of Halasuru, breathed his last. Rajani A, 57, is recovering in the private hospital.

According to police, the driver of the lorry Abhijith Pal has been arrested and a case of reckless driving booked against him.