Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru ayurveda doctor dies in accident, Minister  Zameer Ahmed Khan stops to help the injured

According to police, the driver of the lorry Abhijith Pal has been arrested and a case of reckless driving booked against him.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan helping the accident victims on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old Ayurveda doctor died while his friend was severely injured when a speeding lorry rammed their motorcycle at Cauvery Junction in Sadashivanagar on Monday. The victims were run over and dragged for a considerable distance by the cement mixer, according to eyewitnesses.

B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, who was at the spot at the time, stopped to help the victims. With the help of his gunmen, the minister called an ambulance and had the severely injured duo rushed to a nearby hospital, where Babu D, a resident of Halasuru, breathed his last. Rajani A, 57, is recovering in the private hospital.

According to police, the driver of the lorry Abhijith Pal has been arrested and a case of reckless driving booked against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayurveda Zameer Ahmed Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener