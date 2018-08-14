‘Disastrous to aviation sector’

Ramu Patil By

BENGALURU: Defence and aviation experts have cautioned the Centre against shifting Aero India from Bengaluru. Such a move, they say, will be disastrous and a setback for the aviation sector, which is centered around the Karnataka capital.

“It is a misconceived and ill-advised move,” Air Marshal (retired) B K Pandey, former chief of IAF Training Command headquartered in the city, told TNIE. “The Air Force station in Lucknow does not have the required infrastructure. They may build it, but if they are going to hold it in October/November, where is the time? Even the cement won’t dry,” he said.

The number of defence and aviation firms, including HAL, NAL, Defence Research and Development Organisation facilities, IAF TrainingCommand, AF Software Development Centre and the number of government establishments and over 1,000 small and medium firms involved in the defence sector are located in Karnataka.

Many foreign firms may skip the show if the venue and time is changed in the last minute, said the Air Marshal. That apart, their dates may also clash with other international air shows in October/November.

“Aeronautics ecosystem is centred around Bengaluru and it is very critical for holding such a show,” says defence analyst Bidanda Chengappa.

Former MD of HAL Bengaluru Complex Ashok Saxena says the world looks towards Bengaluru as the destination. “Bengaluru is nucleus of aerospace industry in the country,” he said.