Home Cities Bengaluru

Hasiru Karnataka to take off on Independence Day

According to Punati Sridhar, state PCCF and Head of Forest Force, Hasiru Karnataka will take off as a movement from August 15-18.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hasiru Karnataka, the green campaign project of the Kumaraswamy government, will take off on August 15. The motto of the programme is — A tree to each house, a grove to each village, a small forest to each taluk, a forest to each district.

The Rs 10-crore project hopes to give an additional impetus to the development of social forestry in the state and thereby, make a better environment for future generations. This scheme enables people to grow trees suitable to their area in government lands on small hills, gomalas, and areas surrounding lakes and tanks.  
According to Punati Sridhar, state PCCF and Head of Forest Force, Hasiru Karnataka will take off as a movement from August 15-18.

“In fact, it will go on till the end of this month. It is a mass movement involving every government department and the DCs in every district will spearhead the movement. We have enough seedlings — almost 1.5 crore seedlings for distribution across the state and area-specific species will be planted. It will be like vanamahotsava programme in all available government space — C&D lands, government buildings, among others.”

Although the state budget provides `10 crore to facilitate the project of sowing seeds with soil balls and plant saplings on a large scale by both the government and NGOs, funds are yet to be released. However, the PCCF says, “Last year, we had raised six crore seedlings and so there is no dearth for the plantation programme.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener