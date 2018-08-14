Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka education department submits status report

The department officials requested the police to file an FIR under land grab act.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state department of collegiate education has said that no permission was given to the Kannada film actor Bhavana Ramanna to construct on Government Arts College playground, in a report they submitted to the state government.

Following the instructions given by higher education minister, the department submitted this report to the principal secretary of higher education department.

Malleshwarappa, director state department of collegiate education, who is also in-charge principal of the college, said, “We have submitted a report to the government and also to the police officials about the illegal construction.”

As it was the second Saturday, they could not take it up before the police. “On Monday, we sent another letter to police officials concerned to file an FIR against the Kannada actress Bhavana who is the trustee of the Hoovu Foundation for Arts, under which the construction is being done on the ground.”

The department officials requested the police to file an FIR under land grab act. “We found no documents in the department giving permission for the construction,” said Malleshwarappa.

