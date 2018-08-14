Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala visits city's free-treatment doctor

A cardiologist and general physician, Dr Rao has been providing free medical treatment to patients every Sunday.

Published: 14th August 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After CE reported on Dr Ramana Rao's free medical services to people in rural areas, Karnataka governor Dr Vajubhai Vala visited his clinic at T Begur on Sunday. A cardiologist and general physician, Dr Rao has been providing free medical treatment to patients every Sunday, for the last 45 years. Appreciating the programme, Dr Vajubhai Vala said, “Dr Ramana is a role model to others in the medical field. I wish his free medical services reach more people."

The governor spent quite some time in the clinic and even distributed around 80 walking to senior citizens. Dr Ramana said, "It was overwhelming and a good feeling for me to receive a word of appreciation from Governor. He was in the clinic for quite some time and also distributed the walking sticks which we had bought."

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vajubhai Vala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener