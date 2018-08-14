Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala visits city's free-treatment doctor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After CE reported on Dr Ramana Rao's free medical services to people in rural areas, Karnataka governor Dr Vajubhai Vala visited his clinic at T Begur on Sunday. A cardiologist and general physician, Dr Rao has been providing free medical treatment to patients every Sunday, for the last 45 years. Appreciating the programme, Dr Vajubhai Vala said, “Dr Ramana is a role model to others in the medical field. I wish his free medical services reach more people."

The governor spent quite some time in the clinic and even distributed around 80 walking to senior citizens. Dr Ramana said, "It was overwhelming and a good feeling for me to receive a word of appreciation from Governor. He was in the clinic for quite some time and also distributed the walking sticks which we had bought."