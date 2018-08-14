Home Cities Bengaluru

Manager at luxe hotel in Bengaluru held for raping guest

Manish Kumar Singh (26), who hails from Bihar, is the manager held on charges of rape.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old software engineer from Madhya Pradesh, who had checked into a four-star hotel on Richmond Road, was allegedly raped by the duty manager on Sunday night. The Ashoknagar police have arrested the accused.

Police said that the woman, a resident of Indore, had come to the city on Sunday evening and had checked into the hotel around 8.30 pm. Singh allegedly followed her into her room on the pretext of helping her, and locked the door and raped her.

The woman, who was in trauma for several hours, approached the police in the early hours of Monday and filed a complaint. Based on that, the accused, who lived in the hotel premises, was arrested immediately.
“The accused had joined the hotel two months ago. On Sunday evening, he saw her checking in alone. Though his shift was over, he struck a conversation with her on the pretext of helping her.

Her room was on the second floor and they exchanged phone numbers in the lift as Singh told her to contact him if she needed anything. As she went into her room, he even asked her to go out with him for dinner. As she refused, Singh followed her in and allegedly raped her,” the police said.

The police have got the survivor to do the medical tests and are awaiting the report. The hotel staff were questioned and the CCTV footage was verified as part of the probe. Investigations are on.

