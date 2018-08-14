Home Cities Bengaluru

No helmets, black hankies inside Bengaluru Independence Day celebration venue

Banned objects for this year’s Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru by the state include helmets, food, water and black handkerchiefs.

Students rehearse for the 72nd Independence Day function at the city’s Manekshaw Parade Grounds on Cubbon Road on Monday | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Banned objects for this year’s Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru by the state include helmets, food, water and black handkerchiefs. The event, to be attended by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, will be held at Bengaluru's Manekshaw Parade Grounds on Cubbon Road.

Speaking about the security arrangements for the event, Police Commissioner Sunil Kumar said a total of nine DCPs, 16 ACPs, 46 PIs, 102 SIs, 77 ASIs, 540 HCPs, 75 female police personnel, and 114 men in casual clothes will be deployed for the event. For traffic management, 2 DCPs, 7 ACPs, 24 PIs, 38 PSIs, 61 ASIs, 263 HCPs, and 1,500 constables will be deployed on the day.

Within the ground, 9 platoons of KSRP and 5 of CAR, 3 fire engines, 2 ambulances, 2 quick response teams, and a unit each of D-SWAT, RIV and Garuda Force will be deployed. Some hospitals around the venue have been alerted to keep beds ready.

Other objects banned inside the venue include cigarettes, alcohol, lighters, sharp objects, firearms, pamphlets, aerated drinks, still and video cameras, flags, crackers, and explosives.
Kumaraswamy is scheduled to arrive just before 9 am and will then hoist the National Flag.

A total of 1,130 people will be part of the marching contingent comprising members from NCC, Goa Police, Scouts and Guides, Seva Dal, and school students. Three cultural acts will also be performed by students of government schools. Special invites have been sent to transgenders, HIV patients, orphans, elderly, specially-abled and farmers. The CM will officially flag off the Green Karnataka scheme at the event, as part of which he will plant a sapling and also distribute a few.

