18 police officers to get President’s Medal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 18 police personnel of the state will be conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Independence Day. The officers are: T Sundaraju, Deputy Commandant, 12th Batallion, KSRP, Tumakuru;

M N Karibasavanagouda, ACP, Mico Layout Sub Division, Bengaluru city; C Gopal, ACP, Narasimharaja Sub Division, Mysuru city; K Purushotham, DySP, Economic Offences, CID;

T Rangappa, DySP, SIT (constituted to probe Gauri Lankesh murder); T Kodanda Ram, DySP, ACB, Bengaluru district; Umesh G Shet, DySP, ACB, Mysuru; R S Ujjanakoppa, DySP, ACB, Koppal; Manjunath K Gangal, DySP; Rural Sub Division, Davangere; M Babu, DySP, City Sub Division, Davangere; Sadananda A Tippannavar, DySP, Arasikere Sub Division, Hassan; Sudeer S Shetty, Police Inspector, Economic Offences, CID; N Somashankar, Police Sub Inspector, FPU, Kolar; T N Nagabhushan, ASI, CID; K C Komalachar, ASI, Ranebennur Town CPI Office, Haveri; H M Papanna, SpI. ARSI, 1st Bn, KSRP, Bengaluru; S Siddalingeswar, Head Constable, Vidyaranyapura station, Bengaluru and S M Bilagi, SpI RHC, 5th Bn,

KSRP, Mysuru.

CBI Sp Conferred With Medal

T Rajah Balaji, SP, Banking Securities and Fraud Cell, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bengaluru, has also been conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.