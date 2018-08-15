Home Cities Bengaluru

18 police officers to get President’s Medal

As many as 18 police personnel of the state will be conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Independence Day.

Published: 15th August 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 18 police personnel of the state will be conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Independence Day. The officers are: T Sundaraju, Deputy Commandant, 12th Batallion, KSRP, Tumakuru;

M N Karibasavanagouda, ACP, Mico Layout Sub Division, Bengaluru city; C Gopal, ACP, Narasimharaja Sub Division, Mysuru city; K Purushotham, DySP, Economic Offences, CID;

T Rangappa, DySP, SIT (constituted to probe Gauri Lankesh murder); T Kodanda Ram, DySP, ACB, Bengaluru district; Umesh G Shet, DySP, ACB, Mysuru; R S Ujjanakoppa, DySP, ACB, Koppal; Manjunath K Gangal, DySP; Rural Sub Division, Davangere; M Babu, DySP, City Sub Division, Davangere; Sadananda A Tippannavar, DySP, Arasikere Sub Division, Hassan; Sudeer S Shetty, Police Inspector, Economic Offences, CID; N Somashankar, Police Sub Inspector, FPU, Kolar; T N Nagabhushan, ASI, CID; K C Komalachar, ASI, Ranebennur Town CPI Office, Haveri; H M Papanna, SpI. ARSI, 1st Bn, KSRP, Bengaluru; S Siddalingeswar, Head Constable, Vidyaranyapura station, Bengaluru and S M Bilagi, SpI RHC, 5th Bn,
KSRP, Mysuru.

CBI Sp Conferred With Medal

T Rajah Balaji, SP, Banking Securities and Fraud Cell, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bengaluru, has also been conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Independence Day Gauri Lankesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss