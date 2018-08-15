Enrol for KSOU course: Former minister Basavaraja Rayareddi to G T Devegowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a dispute over withdrawing earlier planned schemes by the present state government, former Higher Education Minister Basavaraja Rayareddi has advised the present Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda to enrol for a course in the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU). He was objecting to some of the decisions taken by Devegowda which went against what he had done in his tenure.

Rayareddi said, “Better that he should join a correspondence course at the KSOU and get a degree. I advise minister GT Devegowda to get admission for a course at KSOU. As the university is in his hometown it will be easy for him and it will also help him understand policies and schemes.”

Rayareddi also advised the Higher Education Minister to do a master’s degree in Political Science. Along with this, Rayareddi even wrote a letter to the Chief Minister raising objection over stopping of some of the schemes launched during his tenure as minister.

He even mentioned 17 such issues in his letter to the CM. Meanwhile, reacting to Rayareddi’s advice and allegations, Devegowda said, “Experience is the highest certificate I have attained in my life. I never felt I needed a degree or master’s degree certificates. I have 40 years of experience in administration and no certificate will buy me this experience. I am getting such free advice since several years which doesn’t matter to me,” said Devegowda.

Devegowda even challenged the former higher education minster to find faults in his administration and governance if he can, instead of giving free advice.