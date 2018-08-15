Home Cities Bengaluru

‘People should realise killing is no solution’

India should look back into the methods used by Mahatma Gandhi to prevent instances of vigilantism, said Luis Gabriel Moreno Ocampo.

BENGALURU:

BENGALURU: India should look back into the methods used by Mahatma Gandhi to prevent instances of vigilantism, said Luis Gabriel Moreno Ocampo, former first prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday. He was responding to questions during a media interaction at the Art of Living Ashram here.

“We should think what Gandhi would have done in these cases. He met people and solved their disputes. People should realise that killing is not a solution,” he said.

On the Rohingya crisis, he said ICC is trying its best to bring the guilty to book. Noting that entire villages were destroyed and its residents forced to flee Bangladesh, he noted that the country had a Nobel laureate as its PM (State Counsellor). 

“She should have done better (to prevent the situation),” he said. Ocampo, known for issuing a warrant against Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, said the warrant was necessitated as there were complaints from people of the country regarding war crimes, genocide and large-scale human rights violations.  

“The concept of spirituality in Hinduism can be used to ensure that humanity is without violence,” he said, noting that conflict was a permanent phenomenon.

Mahatma Gandhi

