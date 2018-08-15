Home Cities Bengaluru

Plastic flags being sold in Bengaluru despite government and court orders

As recently as August 1 this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification urging strict action.

Published: 15th August 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

The court also asked the city police to record videos of all the roads tomorrow to make sure there is no use on plastic flags. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/ EPS)

By Roshan Honest Raj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite a ban on Indian national flags made of plastic being in force since the past three years, the sale of the environmentally harmful flags continues unabated in the city. As recently as August 1 this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification urging strict action by state governments to ensure that plastic flags, which are impossible to dispose off without disrespecting the tricolour, are not sold anywhere.

However, when CE visited a few major junctions and shops around the Central Business District, the sale of flags was on. Mohamad Asif (52), a shopkeeper in Shivaji Nagar, says, “We have bought the flags paying thousands of rupees. What do we do with these flags now? We have to get them sold. Many children prefer plastic flags because they are cheaper and easy to maintain in the rainy season. Instead of this move, the government should have banned the manufacturers.” When asked about the disposal of the flags, he says that the remaining flags are packed and preserved for the next year.

Sundaramma (48) sells flags every year on the road near St German School with her husband. She says, “Our business has been badly hit by the government’s ban on plastic flags. The police have warned us that we would be fined `15,000 if the plastic flags are sold but we are unable to sell the cotton flags for the price that the customers ask for. No one wants to buy flags for so much money.” However, the ban has its fair share of supporters as well who are aware of the problems with disposing of these flags in a respectable fashion.

Sister Irine, principal, Mariam Nivas High School in Cooke Town, says, “The children are discouraged from using plastic flags generally and in the school premises, it is strictly prohibited. Even the parents today do not support plastic materials for children.” Lawyer C V Sudhindra says, “Plastics in the city is a menace today and we don’t want our honourable National flag to be a menace. Therefore, the ban on the plastic flag is an apt decision and all the state governments should support it. The manufacturers should themselves find a way to dispose the flags that are already manufactured with plastic materials. It's the responsibility of those who have done the harm to undo it.”  

The matter even came up during a hearing of the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday in which a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas enquired about the sale of plastic flags and asked the city police to keep a vigil on the sale of these flags. "Instructions have been issued to all police stations to ensure flags made of plastic are not sold. If anyone is found selling these flags, we will book cases," says N Satish Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Crime.

Plastic Beda

  • Centre has urged all citizens to discourage use of Indian flags made of plastic this Independence Day
  • Flags made of paper are to be only used under the provisions of the ‘Flag Code of India, 2002’
  • Paper flags should not be discarded or thrown on ground after the celebrations
Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Independence Day Indian flag

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss