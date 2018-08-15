Home Cities Bengaluru

Use flags made from recycled material: Experts

Indian flags, made from recycled materials, instead of single use plastic or paper, is the most eco-friendly option and experts have urged people to avoid paper flags along with flags made of plastic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian flags, made from recycled materials, instead of single-use plastic or paper, is the most eco-friendly option and experts have urged people to avoid paper flags along with flags made of plastic on Independence day.

According to Professor R N Jagtap, Head, Department of Polymer and Surface Engineering, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, “While paper is biodegradable and recyclable, it requires far more energy to manufacture and transport than plastic.” In addition, flag sellers tend to laminate paper flag with a plastic coating to protect against tears and rains which makes them difficult to recycle.

Prof Arun Sawant, Director - India, Waste to Energy Research and Technology Council said, “The process of recycling paper like colour and print paper involves lot of alkali and bleaching process and consumes energy,” he explained adding that polyester cloth material made from 100% recycled PET bottles are much more environmentally friendly and durable than paper.

Independence Day

