28-year-old Bengaluru financier hacked to death by gang

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unidentified assailants hacked a 28-year-old financier to death at Mariyappanapalya in Jnanabharathi police station limits on Wednesday evening. A financial dispute is said to be the reason for the murder.

The deceased is Pratap, a resident of JP Nagar. Police said Pratap was invited by his friend to attend his son’s birthday party on Wednesday. Pratap was on his way to his friend’s house in Mariyappanapalya when a gang of 5-6 armed men attacked him around 7 pm.

“They attacked him with lethal weapons and brutally hacked him to death. It is suspected that the assailants followed Pratap’s movement from JP Nagar and attacked him. Preliminary probe has established that financial dispute led to the murder,” Jnanabharathi police said.