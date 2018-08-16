Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: IISc in Indo-UK project to analyse smart city reforms

After nearly 10 months of discussions, the study has been categorised into five packages to achieve their objectives.

Published: 16th August 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has teamed up with Institute of Transport Studies (ITS), University of Leeds and University of Birmingham to independently evaluate Smart City mission in four cities, including Bengaluru, to develop a model approach for make transport system efficient, livable and sustainable.

The two-year Indo-UK research project ‘Understanding Indian urban governance reform: A comparative analysis of the smart city mission reforms and their impact on sustainable urban mobility, launched in July this year, is being funded by UK Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) and Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

The project, which also includes New Delhi-based School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) and World Resources Institute (WRI), will focus on ongoing smart city programmes in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar and study the implications of reforms particularly on urban mobility.

After nearly 10 months of discussions, the study has been categorised into five packages to achieve their objectives. Prof Ashish Verma of the Transportation Engineering Laboratory, IISc, said until now cities were giving priority to transport infrastructure projects like flyovers to address problems in transport systems. But departing from convention, smart city missions emphasised on last mile connectivity, dedicated lanes for cycles, pedestrians to improve urban mobility system. “Thus the smart city mission offers an opportunity to understand impact of reforms and develop a better approach for urban mobility,’’ Prof Verma said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IISc

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States