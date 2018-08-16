Home Cities Bengaluru

Man knocked down on National Highway, run over by many vehicles

The deceased is C Maruthi, a daily wage worker who hailed from Doddiganallu village in Chitradurga district.

Published: 16th August 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Police said the incident occurred at 5.30 am when Maruthi was crossing the road.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old pedestrian was killed on the spot after an unidentified vehicle knocked him down at Hennagara Gate on Hosur Road in Suryanagar police station limits on Wednesday morning. The body was cut into pieces as several vehicles ran over it on the national highway.

The deceased is C Maruthi, a daily wage worker who hailed from Doddiganallu village in Chitradurga district. Police said the incident occurred at 5.30 am when Maruthi was crossing the road. An unidentified vehicle knocked him down and ran over him, after which several speeding vehicles heading towards Hosur failed to notice the body and ran over it too. The incident came to light when a car driver found the body on the road and alerted the highway patrol team.

“Maruthi had told his family members that he was going to Bengaluru for some work and had left Chitradurga on Tuesday night. His family was unaware where he was going to in Bengaluru. We have taken up a case of hit-and-run and are trying to trace the vehicle and its driver,” Hebbagodi police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hit and run

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States