Man knocked down on National Highway, run over by many vehicles

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old pedestrian was killed on the spot after an unidentified vehicle knocked him down at Hennagara Gate on Hosur Road in Suryanagar police station limits on Wednesday morning. The body was cut into pieces as several vehicles ran over it on the national highway.

The deceased is C Maruthi, a daily wage worker who hailed from Doddiganallu village in Chitradurga district. Police said the incident occurred at 5.30 am when Maruthi was crossing the road. An unidentified vehicle knocked him down and ran over him, after which several speeding vehicles heading towards Hosur failed to notice the body and ran over it too. The incident came to light when a car driver found the body on the road and alerted the highway patrol team.

“Maruthi had told his family members that he was going to Bengaluru for some work and had left Chitradurga on Tuesday night. His family was unaware where he was going to in Bengaluru. We have taken up a case of hit-and-run and are trying to trace the vehicle and its driver,” Hebbagodi police added.