Superfast services between Bengaluru to Mysore begin

The travel fare between the two cities on these trains would go up by Rs 15, the cess levied for superfast trains.

Published: 16th August 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: With four pairs of Express trains between Bengaluru and Mysuru being converted into Superfast Express in the new railway timetable for Southern Zone that came into effect from Wednesday (August 15), the travel fare between the two cities on these trains would go up by Rs 15, the cess levied for superfast trains.

According to the new table, these two pairs of daily trains have been converted into Superfast ones: Malgudi Express between Yesvantpur and Mysuru (Train nos 16024/16023) and Mysuru-Mayiladathurai Express (Train nos: 16231/16232) converted partially between Bengaluru City and Mysuru.

The weekly train, Mysuru Sainagar Shirdi Weekly Express (Train nos: 16217/16218) has been converted partially into a superfast between Bengaluru and Mysuru while the tri-weekly Kannur/Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Express train (Train nos. 16523/16517 and 16524/16518) via Mysuru has been converted into a Superfast between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

As a result, the travel time has been reduced to 2 hours and 30 minutes. S Yogendra of the Mysuru Grahakara Parishat said, “The present charge of Rs 60 for travel between the two cities will go up to Rs 75 now due to the extra charge levied on superfast trains.”d
Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway E Vijaya said that the extra charge would be collected on board by the Travelling Ticketing Examiner. “In case of passengers who had reserved their tickets before the changes in the new time table, an additional fee of  Rs15 needs to be paid,” she said.

