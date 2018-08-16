Train stops at Tyakal railway station for first time in 5 years

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beginning August 15, the push-pull Bangarpet-Marikuppam Passenger (Train no. 66519) made a one-minute halt at Tyakal village railway station.

The New Indian Express had in its June 25 report headlined, ‘1-min train halt will save them hours’ highlighted the sufferings of nearly 100 passengers in Tyakal village, which falls in Malur taluk in Kolar.

They had to wake up at 3.30am in order to board a train at 4.40am to report for work in Bengaluru as Marikuppam Passenger which arrives at 5.45am does not have a halt at their village.

It is nearly five years after the launch of this DEMU train that it had its first stoppage at Tyakal station on Independence Day.