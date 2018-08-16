Home Cities Bengaluru

VTU engineering students to get mandatory Kannada lessons

VTU has issued an official circular about the implementation of this mandatory Kannada teaching scheme and principals of all engineering colleges have been asked to follow it.

Published: 16th August 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Visvesvaraya Technological University (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To teach the mandatory Kannada language to undergraduate engineering students from the current academic year, Visvesvaraya Technological University  (VTU), Belagavi has grouped students in two categories. Those who have studied Kannada up to Class 10 or cleared any equivalent examinations offered by Kannada Sahitya Parishad will be in the ‘Kannada Manasu’ category while those who don’t know to read, write or speak Kannada will be in the ‘Kannada Kali’ category.

The mandatory Kannada was introduced following recommendations of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA). However, the syllabus has been framed by the Humanities and Sciences board at the university level. As it is difficult for colleges to find teachers, the university has provided relaxation wherein the colleges can hire guest teachers. Services of faculty members who know Kannada can be used to teach basic Kannada for ‘Kannada Kali’ category students.

Even if the students are good in Kannada, it is mandatory for third and fourth-semester students to attend these classes as there will be credits for the same. Kannada classes will be held for two hours weekly for 16 weeks and students will get 2 credits for this.

Kannada VTU

